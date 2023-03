One of the most notable museums in the lakeside region of Tuusulanjärvi, the sizeable Karelian-inspired log-built studio and home of Pekka Halonen (1865–1933) has changing exhibition of works by Halonen himself and his contemporaries. It's a lovely place with great views and a lakeside garden. Take a Mäntsälä-bound bus (Monday to Friday) from Kamppi bus station to the Halosenniemi E stop.