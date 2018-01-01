Welcome to Mariehamn

The capital of Åland, Mariehamn was named by Alexander II after the Empress Maria, and its broad streets lined with linden trees recall its Russian heritage. Nowadays it's a bustling, touristy place – home to parks, museums, minigolf, hotels, restaurants, bars, clubs, shops, galleries and more. During summer, visitors flood the bike paths, tour boats and pavement cafes. The calendar is packed with music festivals and cultural fairs, and folks stay out all night soaking up the midnight sun.

Of course, it's not all fun and games in the archipelago's only city. Two out of every five Ålanders live and work in Mariehamn, and Åland’s parliament and government are also here. In summer, however, this workaday world fades into the background as holidaymakers take over the town.

