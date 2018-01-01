Welcome to Pacific Harbour
Pacific Harbour itself looks anything but adventurous. It began in the 1970s as a canal development, then evolved into a place for holiday homes. The resulting wide culs-de-sac, manicured lawns and orderly river settings are more ‘soccer dad and bridge parties’ than Fijian. The current big development is the Pacific Palm Marina, the first stage of which was due to open in early 2016 at the mouth of the river, next to the Pearl South Pacific resort. A large marina is planned, plus restaurants, spa, a golf course and residential units.
Top experiences in Pacific Harbour
Pacific Harbour activities
Suva Shore Excursion: Jewel of Fiji Tour
Your Jewel of Fiji shore excursion includes the awesome foursome tour, river canoeing (long boat exhilarating ride), Fijian cultural village tour, a magic waterfall swim and bamboo rafting. River Canoeing After being picked up from your designated pickup location at the Suva Port, you will travel to the Adventure Capital district of Fiji, Pacific Harbour - Navua to begin a journey to a world away from the cares of modern living. Enjoy an exhilarating cruise up the beautiful Navua River, past villages, farm lands, pristine tropical rainforest, deep gorges and canyons, meandering rapids and numerous cascading waterfalls. You may come across wild river ducks, white and black heron and other native birds. Fijian Village Tour A Fijian Warrior will escort you to the village meeting house (Bure). Experience age-old customs and traditions, a customary welcome yaqona (kava) ceremony which will be performed for you. This sacred ceremony is only performed to visiting high chiefs or very important visitors. You will get a history of the village established by lone Englishman John Humphrey Danford in the early 1800's. See war dance performances by the young men of the village. See native root crops, fruits, vegetables, herbal medicine and kava plants. Join in "taralala & tuboto" (Snake Dance). Shop for village handicraft souvenirs. Witness the unearthing of your lovo lunch (cooked underground) before enjoying this with other Fijian delicacies, local fruits and soft drinks. Watch woman plating Fijian mats. Visit a village pre-school kindergarten. Watch woman folk dances. Learn about coconut by-products, tapa painting and the farewell song - "Isa Lei".Note: On Sunday's the cultural dances will be excluded by the men & woman as its Sabbath and most of them will be attending Sunday Church. Magic Waterfall Navua River's biggest waterfall situated approximately 1 hour up the river. Only a short 5-minute walk into the wilderness to get to the first pool. For the more adventurous, the guides are there to help you to get to the bigger falls. Your tour company has the sole right from the native owners to use these waterfalls. Bamboo Rafting Leisurely ride on the unsinkable "HMS BILIBILI" a.k.a the HMS No Come Back. Explore the only way the local Fijian’s ancestors had to travel before roads or vehicles were introduced. A reenactment of centuries old only means of transport down river. This is a smooth thrilling ride with no motors used. Go with the flow on this minimum 30-minute ride. At the end of your tour you will be taken back to your cruise ship at the Port of Suva.
Fiji: Navua River Canoe, Fijian Village, Magic Waterfall
Meet your guide in your hotel lobby between 6:30am and 9:30am and travel to Navua, the adventure capital of Fiji. At Pacific Harbour, hop into a motorised boat for an exhilarating cruise along the Navua River past tiny villages, farm lands, pristine tropical rainforest, deep gorges and canyons, meandering rapids and several waterfalls. You may come across wild river ducks, white and black heron, and other native birds.After cruising for an hour you will come to the Magic Waterfall, Navua's tallest cascade. Enjoy a refreshing swim in the crystal clear pools beneath the falls before climbing aboard a bamboo raft for a smooth, 30-minute ride on the method of transport favored by Fiji's native ancestors. Your next stop is a traditional village, where a Fijian Warrior will escort you to the bure, or village meeting house. Experience some of Fiji's age-old customs and traditions including the performance of a welcome yaqona ceremony where you have the opportunity to try kava, a local drink made from the root of the kava plant. Learn about the history of village, which was established by a lone Englishman named John Humphrey Danford in the early 1800s. After a war dance performed by the young men of the village, perhaps test your own sense of rhythm by joining in with a 'snake dance.' Try your hand at tapa painting on traditional cloth and see women plaiting Fijian mats. Then it is time to unearth your lovo lunch – meat, fish and vegetables such as cassava and wild yams which are wrapped in banana leaves and cooked underground before being served with salads and fruit.After lunch, your driver will return you to your hotel, where the tour ends.
Full-Day Fiji Rivers Jet Boating Adventure
After being picked up from your hotel, you'll travel to the adventure capital district of Fiji, Pacific Harbour – Navua. Upon arrival at the river base departure point in Navua Town, a safety briefing will be conducted to ensure that everyone is aware of the rules and regulations. Life Jackets are compulsory and available for adults, children and infants. Jet boats are custom built designed to run on very shallow water. They are well maintained and meet all Fiji Marine Safety Requirements. You will experience a unique and breathtaking ride through dramatic and spectacular gorges. Experiencing firsthand a jet boating adventure with white-water thrills on Fiji's most scenic rivers, travelling past villages and farms to the waterfalls. Take a magical swim in Navua River's biggest waterfall, accommodating up to 100 people. It is located approximately 1-hour up the river. You will take a 5-minute walk, into the wilderness to get to the first pool. For the more adventurous, the guides are there to help you to get to the bigger waterfalls. Your tour company has the sole right from native owners to use these waterfalls. This tour has been designed for everyone including everything an adventure seeker could ever want. You have the option to hop onto the inflatable rafts and join the experienced guides for some inflatable rafting downriver. The jet boats will pick you up later on the way for your trip to the village. Following the rafting, visit a Fijian village and learn firsthand about native root crops, vegetables and spices, herbal medicines, the kava plant and flowers. Tuck into the Fijian style barbecue lunch of chicken, fish and salads. After lunch you will board your bus back to the hotel.
Private Transfer: Pacific Habour to Nadi Airport - 1 to 4 Seat Vehicle
Your driver has been selected from a small, honest, reliable, hand-picked group of locals who will greet you with a big "Bula" smile and is looking forward to transporting you to the Nadi International Airport. This transfer is private for yourself and your party of up to 4 people only. The standard vehicle is a spacious Alphard Hybrid (great for the environment) and for bigger groups modern Toyota HiAce Vans are available. All vehicles are fully air-conditioned. You can choose which type of vehicle will suit your family or group when you book and there are no additional charges for luggage. Upon confirmation you will be provided with a local phone number in case you need to contact your transfer provider at any time. You also have the flexibility to change the date of your transfer at no extra cost, just let the provider know as soon as possible. All vehicles have licensed registration and full insurance, all drivers have also completed a defensive driving course.
Half Day Fiji Zip-Line Tour at Pacific Harbour
Pick-up between 8:30 - 10:00 am from The Outrigger Hotel along with other Coral Coast Resorts along the way to Pacific Harbour is included, and pick-up can also be arranged from Suva Hotels. Fly through the sky on one of eight giant zip-lines located in the Wainadoi River Valley. Enjoy this guided canopy tour with lush jungle views and thrilling rides while you experience distinctive flora and fauna in Fiji's 'Adventure Capital."Your guide will teach you how to use equipment and techniques needed to safely experience the Fijian wilderness within a private eco-reserve. Spend nearly 1.2 miles (2km) in the air, before landing on the ground at the end of your adventure.The tour operates in all weather conditions except when there is lightning overhead, high winds or especially-heavy rain. Sometimes there might be a short wait until conditions improve, however if your tour is unable to be completed within a reasonable timeframe, you will be rescheduled for a later time. Keep in mind that the tour is located in a rainforest so a little rain is to be expected.
Fiji Island Excursion Day Cruise by Catamaran
Starting with pickup at the Pearl Resort, you will be taken to the boat to take you to the island adventure. When you arrive at Yanuca, there are many things to do: enjoy snorkeling in our crystal clear marine reserve right off the beach and explore the underwater below, or give your arms a workout on your very own sea kayak or paddle board, and explore our reefs from above the water line. If you haven’t tasted kava, then you haven’t really seen Fiji! Amuse yourself as you witness the Kava Ceremony where the guides will take you back in time with twists and tales of the unique Fijian social drink. Watch and learn as your lovo lunch is prepared in a slow cooked earth oven. Want more? Watch our crew do the coconut demonstration as they climb the towering tree tops up to 150 feet tall and collect fresh coconuts to quench your thirst. Or simply relax in a hammock beside the beach and have an island siesta while soaking up the rays and listening to the sounds of the waves gently lapping the shore.