Welcome to Savusavu & Around
Before you book your tickets, a word of warning: once in Savusavu, there is a very good chance you won’t ever want to leave. Preposterously picturesque and affable beyond all expectations, Savusavu is a swashbuckling throwback to the days of high-seas adventure and tall tales told in rollicking, rickety taverns. The storybook Savusavu Bay was once a gigantic volcano, and boiling springs still bubble up across town, perhaps accounting – at least in part – for the palpable energy that surrounds this enchanted outpost.
Savusavu’s main drag is a shabby-chic hotchpotch of cosmopolitan restaurants, secondhand shops, well-stocked supermarkets, eclectic watering holes and a busy market. As the sole point of entry for yachts on Vanua Levu – and home to two excellent marinas – Savusavu is constantly abuzz with dropped-anchor old salts mingling with lively locals and travellers looking to escape the well-trodden trail.
East of Savusavu, the Hibiscus Hwy stretches for 112 km up the coast. It’s a lazy drive to a clutch of relaxed resorts through avenues of palm trees, past blue bays and old plantations.