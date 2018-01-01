Welcome to Savusavu & Around

Before you book your tickets, a word of warning: once in Savusavu, there is a very good chance you won’t ever want to leave. Preposterously picturesque and affable beyond all expectations, Savusavu is a swashbuckling throwback to the days of high-seas adventure and tall tales told in rollicking, rickety taverns. The storybook Savusavu Bay was once a gigantic volcano, and boiling springs still bubble up across town, perhaps accounting – at least in part – for the palpable energy that surrounds this enchanted outpost.

Read More