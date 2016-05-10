Welcome to Warwickshire
City Sightseeing Stratford-upon-Avon Hop-On Hop-Off Tour
With great views from the top of the bus, strategically placed stops and an interesting commentary, this City Sightseeing tour is the best way to see the sights of Stratford-Upon-Avon! You can hop-on and off as many times as you like aboard this open-top double-decker bus. There are 10 stops in total and the entire route takes approximately 55-65 minutes. The bus departs every 30-60 minutes from each stop (weekdays and weekends differ). Along the route, passengers will pass numerous famous locations relating to the famous English Language writer, William Shakespeare - including Shakespeare’s Birthplace, Shakespeare’s New Place, Hall’s Croft and Shakespeare’s Grave! Did you know that Shakespeare is the best selling fiction writer of all time with over 4 billion copies sold?! First up is Shakespeare’s Birthplace at Stop 2, hop-off and discover the story behind Shakespeare’s life as a child, how his father made a living as a glove manufacturer and the first few years he was married to his wife whilst living in the cottage. Hop-off at Stop 4 And visit New Place, where you can walk-in the footsteps of Shakespeare and enjoy a stroll through the beautiful gardens located here. Hop back on as the tour heads to Hall’s Croft, the former home of Shakespeare’s eldest, Susanna, where she lived with her husband in the 17th century. This elegant house boasts an extremely well-preserved exterior, as well as beautiful furnishings and decorations inside. Take a break from learning about Shakespeare and hop-off at the River Avon to take a peaceful strong along the riverside, or hop-off at the Maybird Shopping Centre and enjoy a fabulous shopping spree! Other major attractions along the route include Shakespeare’s Grave at Trinity Church and Anne Hathaway’s Cottage along Cottage Lane. Hop-off and discover the former farmhouse where Shakespeare’s wife Anne once lived. Other stops along the route include: Visitor Information Centre, Bridge St Shakespeare’s Birthplace Market Sq and American Fountain Shakespeare’s New Place and Guild Chapel River Avon & Royal Shakespeare Theatre Hall’s Croft, Holy Trinity Church & Shakespeare’s Grave Evesham Place Alcester Road Anne Hathaway’s Cottage Maybird Shopping Centre
Shakespeare's Birthplace: 'Any Three Houses' Ticket
Get great-value access to three key Shakespearean sights in Stratford-upon-Avon with the 'Any Three Houses' ticket. Take your pick of any three out of the five included attractions. Perhaps you'll opt for Shakespeare's Birthplace, and explore the house where the playwright was born and grew up. Or maybe you'll choose Hall's Croft, the beautifully furnished Jacobean home of Shakespeare's daughter Susanna and her wealthy physician husband, Dr John Hall. Anne Hathaway's Cottage with its beautiful gardens is a classic choice, and the place where he courted his bride-to-be. At Mary Arden's Farm, experience the sights, sounds, and smells of a working Tudor farm – Shakespeare's mother's childhood home. Alternatively, visit Shakespeare's New Place, the city's newest and most exciting attraction, set on the site of the home where Shakespeare spent 19 years of his life, with specially commissioned sculptures in a contemporary landscape setting.
Warwick Castle: Admission Ticket
Full to the turrets with dazzling shows and attractions, spell-binding story-telling and fun experiences all year-round, Warwick Castle is a fun, action-packed and unforgettable day out for everyone!Watch the spectacular Flight of the Eagles Show (twice daily show), featuring Eagles, Buzzards and Vultures and look out for Rosie, the UK’s one and only free-flying Andean Condor which is the largest bird of prey in the world! With a wingspan of over 10ft you will be in awe as you see her take to the skies. A day at Warwick Castle is jam-packed with exhilarating daily shows – witness the world’s largest working catapult launch a flaming fireball over 150m into the air as part of the Trebuchet Fireball Spectacular Show! Explore 64 acres of beautifully landscaped grounds and gardens and keep an eye out for the resident peacocks in the picturesque Peacock Garden! Climb the Castle’s ancient towers and ramparts and then marvel at the mesmerising panoramic views from the top of Guy’s Tower.Beyond the Castle’s wall marvel at the magnificent great hall and the lavish interiors of the adjoining state rooms. Visit the castle dungeon if you are brave enough? This exciting 50 minute walkthrough brings together live actors, shows and spectacular special effects that will send chills down your spine (over 10s only – it’s that scary!)Enter Time Tower and journey through time on a whirlwind adventure through Warwick Castle’s rich and vibrant history, to reveal its 1100 year true story. Wars of the Roses Live is newly added to this tour. It is 1455 and the House of Lancaster holds the English Throne. King Henry VI’s crown is challenged by the House of York. The rival houses clash in battle and the bloody war that ensues was to last over 30 years.Marvel as the legendary Wars of the Roses unfolds before you during a live action show!
Shakespeare's Birthplace: All 5 Houses Ticket
Shakespeare’s family homes and gardens offer something for everyone. Enjoy tales from our fascinating guides and discover Shakespeare's life story while you visit his beautiful homes and gardens, explore various exhibits, watch live performances, and visit with farm animals. Take part in trials, quizzes and many other family activities throughout the year. Shakespeare's Birthplace: Walk in Shakespeare's footsteps and explore the house where he was born and grew up. Hall's Croft: Explore the beautifully furnished Jacobean home of Shakespeare's daughter Susanna and her wealthy physician husband, Dr John Hall. Anne Hathaway's Cottage and Gardens: Relive Shakespeare's Tudor love story where he courted his bride-to-be. Mary Arden's Farm: Experience the sights, sounds and smells of his mother's working Tudor farm. Shakespeare's New Place: Visit Stratford-upon-Avon’s newest and most exciting attraction. Walk in his footsteps on the site of his family home for nineteen years with specially commissioned sculptures in a contemporary landscape setting.
Tour of the Cotswolds from Stratford-upon-Avon
Your tour of this designated Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty starts with a pick-up direct from your Stratford-upon-Avon hotel, B&B or the train station at approximately 9.00am (pick-up time confirmed at the time of booking). After a short journey to the Cotswolds, and after the final customers have boarded the tour (usually at Moreton-in-Marsh station), the tour begins with a welcome and introduction by your driver/guide before departing for the first stop on the tour. The 15 minute journey to Dover’s Hill viewpoint is an opportunity to watch the landscape change and meet your fellow passengers. Upon arrival, your tour guide will tell you the fascinating story of the Cotswolds; a story that includes facts, stats, history, unusual events and local folklore. This 20 minute stop is followed by the short journey to Chipping Campden just 5 minutes away. The hour long stop is the first of three “self-explore” stops during the tour where you’ll have opportunity to walk the streets of the historic market town on your own with maps provided by your guide. The map features a variety of things you can see and do from historic buildings to quirky shops selling gifts, local produce and fantastic coffee. Broadway Tower and the “secret” off-the-beaten-track Cotswolds village are the next two stops on the tour where you’ll find out more about these interesting and beautiful locations. At around 1pm the tour arrives in the highest town in the Cotswolds, Stow-on-the-Wold. This is your second self-explore stops and with an hour and ten minutes free time there is ample opportunity to grab a bite to eat from the fantastic array of options located around the market square. Maps are once again provided featuring a list of things you can see and do. Following Stow-on-the-Wold the tour heads South to the village of Bibury – once famously referred to as "the most beautiful village in England" by poet William Morris. The 25-minute stop provides ample time to visit Arlington Row – arguably the most iconic row of cottages in the Cotswolds – and stroll alongside the river Coln. You may even be lucky enough to spot a water vole or a brown trout or two! Leaving Bibury behind you'll then travel through the narrow country lanes to the final stop of the day and the “jewel in the crown” of the Cotswolds – Bourton-on-the-Water. After a brief introduction to the picturesque little village you'll have approximately 40-minutes free-time to explore on your own and stock up on souvenirs to remind you of your day in the Cotswolds. The tour finishes at Bourton-on-the-Water before making its way back to Stratford-upon-Avon arriving at approximately 5.30pm. *Thursday tours operate from June to September. Pick-ups from Leamington Spa station also available.
Warwick Castle: Admission and Cream Tea Package
Combine your visit to Warwick Castle with mouthwatering English tradition: enjoy a fresh fruit scone with clotted cream, jam and tea or coffee with this fantastic package. Cream team can be redeemed before 12.30pm or after 3pm only, in the Conservatory Tea House. Full to the turrets with dazzling shows and attractions, spell-binding story-telling and fun experiences all year-round, Warwick Castle is a fun, action-packed and unforgettable day out for everyone! Watch the spectacular Flight of the Eagles Show (twice daily show), featuring Eagles, Buzzards and Vultures and look out for Rosie, the UK’s one and only free-flying Andean Condor which is the largest bird of prey in the world! With a wingspan of over 10ft you will be in awe as you see her take to the skies.A day at Warwick Castle is jam-packed with exhilarating daily shows – witness the world’s largest working catapult launch a flaming fireball over 150m into the air as part of the Trebuchet Fireball Spectacular Show! Explore 64 acres of beautifully landscaped grounds and gardens and keep an eye out for the resident peacocks in the picturesque Peacock Garden! Climb the Castle’s ancient towers and ramparts and then marvel at the mesmerizing panoramic views from the top of Guy’s Tower. Beyond the Castle’s wall marvel at the magnificent great hall and the lavish interiors of the adjoining state rooms. Visit the castle dungeon if you are brave enough? New for 2017, Wars of the Roses live: It’s 1455 and the House of Lancaster holds the English Throne. King Henry VI’s crown is challenged by the House of York. The rival houses clash in battle and the bloody war that ensues was to last over 30 years. Marvel as the legendary Wars of the Roses unfolds before you during a live action show. Pledge your allegiance in an epic battle for the English Throne in this all new, heart pumping, fist thumping, live action show.