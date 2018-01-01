Bristol Balloon Fiesta Champagne Flight from Bristol

Come ballooning over Bristol and see the city from above!As part of your Bristol Balloon Fiesta experience you will enjoy exclusive access to the ballooning arena before your flight where your Pilot will give you a full safety briefing and you can help us to inflate the balloon before you enter the basket. You will launch along with up to 130 other balloons and fly for around an hour gently floating over Bristol's landmarks and surrounding countryside before landing and enjoying a glass of chilled Champagne to toast your flight. Your crew will collect you in the Land Rovers and take you back to the Fiesta site.You will be asked to meet at the passenger entrance of the ballooning arena where a member of the crew will collect you and take you to your balloon. The Pilot will give you a full safety briefing before the balloon is inflated and you prepare for take off.On landing the crew will have followed you with vehicles and trailers and they will meet you and pack the balloon away - most people like to be involved in this as well! Chilled Champagne, beers & soft drinks are served before returning you to the Fiesta site. Don’t forget to bring your camera!Flights take place at dusk or dawn when the winds are usually at their calmest. Morning flights meet at 5.30-5.45 am and for the evening, it is usually 5.30 pmYou need to dress suitably for a countryside walk for the time of year. You may also choose to bring a hat to protect your head from the heat of the burners! Please note ballooning is weather dependent. If your Fiesta flight is cancelled due to unsuitable weather, you will be able to join one of the flights at another time from Bristol, Bath or South Wales (Fiesta vouchers are non-refundable and are not valid for the following year's Fiesta).