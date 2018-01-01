Welcome to Bristol
If ever there was a British city on the rise, it's Bristol. Once a centre for heavy industry, over the last few decades the southwest's largest city has reinvented itself as a hub of culture and creativity. From Clifton's iconic suspension bridge to Brunel's groundbreaking steamship, the SS Great Britain, it's a city that's awash with historical interest. But Bristol is also known for its offbeat, alternative character, and you'll find a wealth of art collectives, community-run cafes and music venues dotted around – not to mention murals left behind by the city's most notorious son, the mischievous street artist Banksy.
Throw in the revamped harbourside, the landmark new M Shed history museum and a fast-growing foodie reputation, and it's little wonder that Bristol was recently named Britain's most liveable city. Gert lush, as they might say round these parts.
Head to the SS Great Britain, nestled on the harbor just 20 minutes' walk from Bristol city center. Then, with your entrance ticket to hand, head inside to begin your independent tour. First launched in 1843, the SS Great Britain was built by Isambard Kingdom Brunel to ply the route between Bristol and New York.During your tour, explore the cabins, galleys, and saloons, and learn about life on the waves aboard the ship. Take in the sights, sounds, and smells of a Victorian voyage, and gain insight into the life and works of Isambard Kingdom Brunel. Climb the rigging, dress up in Victorian costumes, and see a working replica of the engine. Then, head below decks where the original iron hull — the oldest in the world — is preserved in time. When your independent ship tour comes to an end, visit the museum and explore 170 years of fascinating maritime heritage.
Come ballooning over Bristol and see the city from above!The flight will last about an hour but you will be with us for 3-4 hours, the experience includes Champagne and a flight certificate.On arrival at Ashton Court, you will be greeted by the pilot and crew and you can be involved on setting up the balloon or just watch. After a briefing from your pilot, you will take to the air and you will drift over villages and countryside.On landing the crew will have followed you with vehicles and trailers and they will meet you and pack the balloon away - most people like to be involved in this as well! Chilled Champagne, beers & soft drinks are then served before returning you to the launch site. Don’t forget to bring your camera!Flights are at dusk or dawn when the winds are usually at their calmest. Morning flights meet at 6-6.30am and in the evening, usually 2-3 hours before sunset. You will need to dress suitably for a countryside walk for the time of year. You may also choose to bring a hat to protect your head from the heat of the burners! Please note ballooning is weather dependent. Small and large groups, both personal and corporate are catered for as well as organising amazing corporate events. Flights available at short notice or as gift vouchers.If you have ever fancied seeing Bristol from a different angle, then a hot air balloon ride offers a fantastic opportunity to view the city from above. Bailey Balloons offers magical flight experiences taking off from Ashton Court, near to the impressive Clifton Suspension Bridge – a must see from the air. Enjoy drifting over the beautiful surrounding countryside, and view many of Bristol’s famous Landmarks such as the SS Great Britain, St Mary Redcliffe, Bristol University, Park Street and Bristol Cathedral.
Come ballooning over Bristol and see the city from above!As part of your Bristol Balloon Fiesta experience you will enjoy exclusive access to the ballooning arena before your flight where your Pilot will give you a full safety briefing and you can help us to inflate the balloon before you enter the basket. You will launch along with up to 130 other balloons and fly for around an hour gently floating over Bristol's landmarks and surrounding countryside before landing and enjoying a glass of chilled Champagne to toast your flight. Your crew will collect you in the Land Rovers and take you back to the Fiesta site.You will be asked to meet at the passenger entrance of the ballooning arena where a member of the crew will collect you and take you to your balloon. The Pilot will give you a full safety briefing before the balloon is inflated and you prepare for take off.On landing the crew will have followed you with vehicles and trailers and they will meet you and pack the balloon away - most people like to be involved in this as well! Chilled Champagne, beers & soft drinks are served before returning you to the Fiesta site. Don’t forget to bring your camera!Flights take place at dusk or dawn when the winds are usually at their calmest. Morning flights meet at 5.30-5.45 am and for the evening, it is usually 5.30 pmYou need to dress suitably for a countryside walk for the time of year. You may also choose to bring a hat to protect your head from the heat of the burners! Please note ballooning is weather dependent. If your Fiesta flight is cancelled due to unsuitable weather, you will be able to join one of the flights at another time from Bristol, Bath or South Wales (Fiesta vouchers are non-refundable and are not valid for the following year's Fiesta).
