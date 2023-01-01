Clifton Observatory & Camera Obscura

Set in a striking 18th-century windmill, Clifton Observatory features a viewing platform, a rare camera obscura and the cliff-side Giant's Cave. Together they offer incredible views of the suspension bridge, the plunging Avon Gorge and Bristol itself.

Bristol's camera obscura is one of only two in England open to the public, making a visit well worthwhile. The camera uses a convex lens and sloping mirror to project an image of the outside world on to a white surface inside a dark room. As with all cameras obscura, the images are best on bright days.