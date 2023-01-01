Clifton's most famous (and photographed) landmark is the 76m-high Clifton Suspension Bridge, which spans the Avon Gorge. It was designed by master engineer Isambard Kingdom Brunel with construction beginning in 1836, although Brunel died before its completion in 1864. It's free to walk or cycle across; car drivers pay a £1 toll.

There's a visitor centre near the tower on the western, Leigh Woods side. The free bridge tours are excellent.

Although initially designed to carry light horse-drawn traffic and foot passengers, these days the bridge carries around 12,000 cars every day – testament to the vision of Brunel's design.