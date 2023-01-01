We the Curious

Bristol's interactive science museum is a playful, hands-on space where 300 'exhibits' fly the flag for curiosity, scientific collaboration and creativity. Which means you'll be meeting Aardman characters and becoming an animator for the day, discovering cosmic rays, walking through a tornado and exploring subjects ranging from anatomy to flight. There are also performances from the Live Science Team, immersive planetarium shows, and robots. Look out for After Hours – evenings designed for adults that feature games, activities and shows.

