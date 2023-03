Once the home of the wealthy slave plantation owner and sugar merchant John Pinney, this 18th-century house provides an insight into aristocratic life in Bristol during the Georgian era. It's decorated in period style, with a huge kitchen (complete with cast-iron roasting spit), book-lined library, grand drawing room, and cold-water plunge-pool in the basement.

There's also a small display on Pinney's involvement in the sugar trade and the life of his enslaved valet, Pedro Jones.