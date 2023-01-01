Originally founded as a 12th-century monastery church, Bristol Cathedral was heavily remodelled during the 19th century. It's one of Britain's best examples of a 'Hall Church' (meaning the nave, chapels and choir are the same height). Although the nave and west towers are Victorian, parts of the choir are medieval, and the south transept contains a rare Saxon carving of the Harrowing of Hell, discovered under the chapter-house floor after a 19th-century fire.

Choral evensong or prayers are held at 5.15pm Monday to Friday, and at 3.30pm on Saturday and Sunday.