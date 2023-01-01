The most striking thing about this replica of the vessel in which John Cabot made his landmark voyage from Bristol to Newfoundland in 1497 is its size. At 24m it seems far too small, but it would have carried a crew of around 18. Step aboard to climb below into their quarters, walk the deck and gaze up at the rigging.

On summer weekends the Matthew is sometimes away from its berth – it runs one-hour trips around Bristol's harbour (adult/child £12/9), and four-hour sailings along the Avon Gorge (adult/child £40/10).