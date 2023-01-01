Set amid the iconic cranes of Bristol's dockside, this impressive museum is a treasure trove of memorabilia. It's divided into four main sections: People, Place, Life and the vast Working Exhibits outside. They provide an absorbing overview of Bristol's history – from slaves' possessions and Wallace & Gromit figurines to a Banksy artwork and a set of decks once used by Massive Attack. There are regular trips on the museum's boats, trains and cranes (£2 to £6); see the website for details.

It's all highly interactive and child-friendly, especially the rides on the steam and electric cranes (tickets £2), steam trains (tickets £2) and tug and fire boats (adult/child £6/4). Another highlight is Banksy's unsettling Grim Reaper stencil, which used to sit on the waterline of the party boat Thekla. It was removed amid much controversy and can now be found on the 1st floor. The museum also runs guided tours exploring the harbour's history.