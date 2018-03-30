City Sightseeing Bournemouth Hop-On Hop-Off Tour

City Sightseeing Bournemouth will allow you to discover everything this beautiful coastal city has to offer, from it's sandy beaches and traditional villages to it's vibrant nightlife and bustling shopping districts.From Stop 1, East Cliff, the tour continues to the famous Bournemouth Pier which is one of the biggest tourist hotspots in the city! From our open-top bus, passengers will have the most amazing panoramic views of the coast, or, you can hop-off and explore the theatre, arcade and many restaurants and cafes that are found here! Hop back on as the tour carries on down to Bournemouth Square, another of the city's most important locations, which boasts many high-end retailers, shops, eateries and bars.If you'd like to discover the history of Bournemouth during your visit, hop-off at the Old Poole Town. Although many buildings have been re-modelled over the centuries, visitors will still get a real feel for Bournemouth's' medieval roots here from its older-style architecture, evident throughout the Old Town. There are also many museums in Old Town, including the Poole Museum, which boasts a range of galleries observing boats and trade over centuries. One of Bournemouth's most unique locations is The Triangle, for being the city's central point for the local LGBT community. Hop-off at Stop 23, to explore this quirky area that boasts arguably the city's most vibrant nightlife. The stops along the route are as follows:1. East Cliff 2. Bournemouth Pier - Behind Hot Rocks 3. Bournemouth Square - Gervis Place Stand X 4. West Cliff Savoy Hotel 5. Westbourne - Camden 6. Branksome Chine 7. Canford Cliffs - Loch Fyne 8. Sandbanks Beach - Shore Road 9. Sandbanks Beach - Pavilion 10. Sandbanks Peninsular - Ferry Approach 11. Sandbanks Beach - Opposite Pavilion 12. Sandbanks Beach - Opposite Shore Road 13. Lilliput Village - Lilliput Square 14. Whitecliff - Whitecliff Recreation Ground 15. Poole Park - Park Gates East 16. Poole Quay & Old Town - Portsmouth Hoy Pub 17. 13A. Poole Quay & Old Town - Old Orchard18. Poole Railway Station - ASDA Side 19. Poole College / Civic Centre - The College 20. Ashley Cross - Parkstone Railway Station 21. Penn Hill - Penn Hill Corner 22. Westbourne - County Gates 23. The Triangle 24. Bournemouth Square - Exeter Road Stand LL 25. Bournemouth Pier - Behind Hot RocksDuring our tour through Bournemouth, passengers can take full advantage of our free headphones and on-board audio commentary to discover many fun and historic facts about the city. Please note that the audio commentary is only available in English. City Sightseeing Bournemouth is seasonal and only operates between 30th March 2018 - 30th September 2018.