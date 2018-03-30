Welcome to Bournemouth
Blenheim Palace and Cotswolds Day Trip from Oxford
Departing central Oxford in the morning, you will start the day by visiting the magnificent Blenheim Palace located just a short journey north of Oxford. Entrance to the palace, park and the gardens is included in the tour. See one of the most impressive and biggest houses in all of England.Blenheim Palace is a monumental country house situated in Woodstock, Oxfordshire. It is the main home of the Dukes of Marlborough, and the only non-royal country house in England to hold the title of palace. The palace was built between 1705 and 1722. Blenheim Palace was designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1987. It has been the home to the Churchill family for about 300 years and was the birthplace of Winston Churchill, Prime Minister of Britain during World War II.After plenty of time to enjoy your surroundings you will then continue into a national area of outstanding beauty - The Cotswolds. It is full of quaint small villages with houses and churches that date back around 500 years with most buildings made in local limestone (similar to Bath or some Oxford University Colleges).After another short journey that shows you some of the Cotswold villages and the natural landscape of fields and gentle rolling hills, you will stop at one of the prettiest of all the villages, Bourton-on-the-Water. After a quick tour you have time for lunch (own expense) and free time to enjoy any of the attractions, sights or events on offer.Departure will be late afternoon returning to Oxford by 5pm and returning to Bournemouth by 7pm.
City Sightseeing Bournemouth Hop-On Hop-Off Tour
City Sightseeing Bournemouth will allow you to discover everything this beautiful coastal city has to offer, from it's sandy beaches and traditional villages to it's vibrant nightlife and bustling shopping districts.From Stop 1, East Cliff, the tour continues to the famous Bournemouth Pier which is one of the biggest tourist hotspots in the city! From our open-top bus, passengers will have the most amazing panoramic views of the coast, or, you can hop-off and explore the theatre, arcade and many restaurants and cafes that are found here! Hop back on as the tour carries on down to Bournemouth Square, another of the city's most important locations, which boasts many high-end retailers, shops, eateries and bars.If you'd like to discover the history of Bournemouth during your visit, hop-off at the Old Poole Town. Although many buildings have been re-modelled over the centuries, visitors will still get a real feel for Bournemouth's' medieval roots here from its older-style architecture, evident throughout the Old Town. There are also many museums in Old Town, including the Poole Museum, which boasts a range of galleries observing boats and trade over centuries. One of Bournemouth's most unique locations is The Triangle, for being the city's central point for the local LGBT community. Hop-off at Stop 23, to explore this quirky area that boasts arguably the city's most vibrant nightlife. The stops along the route are as follows:1. East Cliff 2. Bournemouth Pier - Behind Hot Rocks 3. Bournemouth Square - Gervis Place Stand X 4. West Cliff Savoy Hotel 5. Westbourne - Camden 6. Branksome Chine 7. Canford Cliffs - Loch Fyne 8. Sandbanks Beach - Shore Road 9. Sandbanks Beach - Pavilion 10. Sandbanks Peninsular - Ferry Approach 11. Sandbanks Beach - Opposite Pavilion 12. Sandbanks Beach - Opposite Shore Road 13. Lilliput Village - Lilliput Square 14. Whitecliff - Whitecliff Recreation Ground 15. Poole Park - Park Gates East 16. Poole Quay & Old Town - Portsmouth Hoy Pub 17. 13A. Poole Quay & Old Town - Old Orchard18. Poole Railway Station - ASDA Side 19. Poole College / Civic Centre - The College 20. Ashley Cross - Parkstone Railway Station 21. Penn Hill - Penn Hill Corner 22. Westbourne - County Gates 23. The Triangle 24. Bournemouth Square - Exeter Road Stand LL 25. Bournemouth Pier - Behind Hot RocksDuring our tour through Bournemouth, passengers can take full advantage of our free headphones and on-board audio commentary to discover many fun and historic facts about the city. Please note that the audio commentary is only available in English. City Sightseeing Bournemouth is seasonal and only operates between 30th March 2018 - 30th September 2018.
Windsor and Winchester from Bournemouth Full-Day Tour
On this tour we will visit Royal Windsor to see the favourite home of the Queen where she lives most weekends in the magnificient Windsor Castle (extra charge for entrance). Eton College is over the other side of the River Thames and is one of the best schools in the UK. We will take you on a 1 hour walking tour to see the sights of both places then free time for lunch or visiting the Castle. About 1pm we will depart to Winchester arriving about 2.15pm for a walking tour of 1 hour showing you Britains oldest public school (Winchester College), one of the largest and best Cathedrals Europe (free entry on Sunday or small charge on Saturday) and the former home of author Jane Austen (no entry allowed). We will finish the tour at the Great Hall (part of the Winchester Castle and free entry) which once ruled England and was the Capital and centre of political and royal power about a thousand years ago before it changed to London. You will have free time from 3.15pm until about 5.30pm departure time arriving home by early evening (approx 6.30 - 7pm).
Cambridge and Oxford Tour from London
Depart London and start your journey to the first destination, Cambridge situated on the River cam, houses one of the most prestigious universities in the world - where Isaac Newton, Charles Darwin, CS Lewis between others, studied! Start a 45-minutes walking tour, this will finish right in the centre where you will be able to access its many colleges and quirky shops.Continue the tour to Oxford - the City of Dreaming Spires - which revolves around its university, founded during the 12th century. Many reknown figures studied here such as Bill Clinton, JRR Tolkien - writer of the Lord of the Rings and famous actors such as Hugh Grant!In your free time you can visit Christ Church College, one of the largest colleges in Oxford and home to the smallest cathedral in the UK - known as one of the sets for the Harry Potter films. Later on you can enjoy free time in the market. Then start your journey back to London.
City Sightseeing Bournemouth Bus and Boat Hop On Hop Off Tour
Hop-on to our City Sightseeing bus and enjoy unlimited hop-on hop-off for the time-period selected at check-out. Passengers can hop-on and hop-off at any of the 25 tour stops along the bus route, or stay on the tour for the full duration which takes approximately 90 minutes. The buses depart from each stop around every 60 minutes. Along the bus route, visit iconic landmarks such as Bournemouth Pier, Bournemouth Square and Poole’s Centre. You can also hop-off to explore the historic side of Bournemouth at locations such as Old Poole Town, where you can discover some of the city’s oldest and most historic buildings and museums. As you travel along the route, passengers will enjoy 360-degree sea views as the bus crosses over Sandbanks Beach, or you can hop-off and enjoy the seaside until you’re ready to continue the tour! A unique spot in Bournemouth is the Triangle, hop-off at Stop 23 along the bus route to discover the area deemed the central point for the LGBT community. It is one of Bournemouth’s most vibrant and lively areas – also a great place to enjoy a night out! The tour stops along the bus are as follows: East Cliff Bournemouth Pier - Behind Hot Rocks Bournemouth Square - Gervis Place Stand X West Cliff Savoy Hotel Westbourne - Camden Branksome Chine Canford Cliffs - Loch Fyne Sandbanks Beach - Shore Road Sandbanks Beach - Pavilion Sandbanks Peninsular - Ferry Approach Sandbanks Beach - Opposite Pavilion Sandbanks Beach - Opposite Shore Road Lilliput Village - Lilliput Square Whitecliff - Whitecliff Recreation Ground Poole Park - Park Gates East Poole Quay & Old Town - Portsmouth Hoy Pub 13A. Poole Quay & Old Town - Old Orchard Poole Railway Station - ASDA Side Poole College / Civic Centre - The College Ashley Cross - Parkstone Railway Station Penn Hill - Penn Hill Corner Westbourne - County Gates The Triangle Bournemouth Square - Exeter Road Stand LL Bournemouth Pier - Behind Hot Rocks Don’t stop your adventure there, join one of the two boat tours to see this beautiful town from the water: Join the Poole to Swanage Cruise at Poole Quay or Swanage Pier – this boat tour has selected departure times and only operates between March - September. This cruise departs from Pool Quay at: 10:30, 13:00, 15:45 This cruise departs from Swanage Pier at: 11:30, 14:00, 16:45 Join the Poole Harbour Cruise at Poole Quay – this boat tour has selected departure times and only operates between March - September. This cruise departs from Poole Quay at: 11:00, 12:45, 14:30
4-Day Tour Edinburgh and the Scottish Highlands from Bournemouth
Itinerary: Day 1: Departure from central Bournemouth. Overnight travel by coach to Scotland.Day 2: Edinburgh tour. Spend Saturday visiting Edinburgh with your guide to see the sights and learn some fascinating facts about the country and its people. Visit Edinburgh Castle (for extra charge) or the local shops or museums. Late afternoon you will travel to your hotel. You will be staying at 3-star Britannia Edinburgh Hotel or another one of similar standard. Day 3: Edinburgh. A free day at leisure to do whatever you wish, either join your guides on the optional tour below or you can return to Edinburgh. Another option is to take a train to Glasgow to see the sights there, which is about 1 hour travel away.Optional tour on Sunday - Highlands, Lochs & Mountains Tour (for extra cost): Travel into the Highlands with your guide to see the beautiful lochs and mountains in Braveheart country. Visit the Wallace Monument, see the famous Forth Bridge and stop for souvenirs and tartan gifts at a Scottish woolen mill. Tour includes admission to a Scottish whisky distillery to sample some famous malt. Day 4: Return to Bournemouth. After breakfast, you will be checking out of the hotel and will for most of the day be traveling back to Bournemouth. Estimated time of arrival is about 9pm - 11pm depending on traffic conditions.