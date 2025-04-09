Canterbury is a city built around its cathedral. The World Heritage-listed site that dominates the city center is both one of England’s top tourist attractions and a holy place of worship. It is a vast edifice crammed with enthralling stories, arresting architecture and an enduring sense of spirituality.

Easily accessible as a day trip from London, just 2 hours by train, Canterbury is not a city stuck in the past. These days, it’s a busy place with an energetic student population, good restaurants and an outstanding arts venue, the Marlowe Theatre. For adults, Canterbury’s pubs are the perfect place to sample local beers and soak up the city vibe.

While pilgrims may no longer flock here in their thousands, tourists certainly do. Here are the best things to do when you get to Canterbury.

Canterbury Cathedral. Angel Villalba/Getty Images

1. Listen to Evensong and stroll through Canterbury Cathedral

The Church of England’s mother church (the spiritual head of the Anglican church) is so rich in historical significance that taking it all in may feel overwhelming. For those keen to learn all they can, guided tours of the UNESCO World Heritage site offer a comprehensive explanation of the many treasures and architectural details that tell the story of the cathedral’s 1400-year history.

When visiting, start at the Cathedral ticket office next to the early Tudor-era Christ Church Gate. Before entering, take a moment at the ticket office upstairs for a stunning view of the cathedral’s Gothic exterior and walk around it to see statues of historical figures in the exterior niches, which include Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip. Once inside, the signposted visitor route offers information about the cathedral’s most important details. Visit late in the day to take in the hair-standing-on-end moment attending Evensong, held every day but Thursday at 5:30pm.

Planning tip: While admission to the cathedral requires a ticket, attending a religious service like Evensong, during which hymns are sung by the cathedral choir, is free and open to the public.

2. Uncover the crypt in the Canterbury Cathedral

Canterbury Cathedral is considered by many to be one of Europe’s finest, but it is the site of one of the most notorious murders in English history, the assassination of Archbishop Thomas Becket in 1170. Don’t miss the Martyrdom, the spot where Becket was murdered by two of King Henry II’s knights; today, it is marked by a flickering candle and a strikingly modern altar.

The atmosphere changes in the cavernous crypt, in which silence is requested. The original site of Becket’s tomb is marked by Transport, a striking sculpture by Antony Gormley, completed in 2010, of a floating figure composed of 19th-century handmade nails that were previously in the cathedral’s roof.

The historic center of Canterbury. Christine Bird/Shutterstock

3. Wander the winding streets of Canterbury

From Canterbury West station, enter the city center through the archway of the medieval West Gate Tower, then get lost in the warren of alleyways. Many of the crooked medieval buildings would have hosted visiting pilgrims. Today, these narrow lanes are lined with charming boutiques, quaint cafes and friendly pubs. Be sure to explore the Buttermarket area, where street performers entertain and local artisans sell their wares.

Look for the life-size bronze statue of Chaucer on Best Lane, and join in the brand-new immersive Canterbury Tales visitor’s experience reopening in 2025. The attraction features recreations of the stories and characters from The Canterbury Tales, while St Margaret’s Church, near the Canterbury Cathedral, often hosts readings of the beloved book.

Detour: The small but fascinating Canterbury Norman Castle ruins are just a short walk from the Canterbury Tales venue and one of the oldest castles in England, constructed by William the Conqueror around 1070.

4. Drift through the timeless Westgate Gardens

This tranquil park, located beside West Gate Tower, stretches along the banks of the River Stour and provides a lush landscape of manicured lawns, flower beds and ancient trees, some of which are over 200 years old. Inside the gardens is the Victorian Tower House, which now serves as a tearoom offering refreshments with a view of the gardens.

Detour: Within the West Gate Towers is a museum that showcases the ancient rooms of the medieval gateway that was built during the reign of King Richard II.

Medieval half-timber houses and the River Stour. Boris Stroujko/Shutterstock

5. Take a punt on the River Stour

Head to the bridge to book a spot on a river tour along the River Stour, ducking under bridges along the way. Companies like Canterbury Historic River Tours and Westgate Punts offer guided boat trips that reveal hidden views of Canterbury’s ancient architecture and gardens, including those that date back to the Middle Ages. Tours are available daily from March through October, starting as early as 10am and continuing until dusk.

Detour: After the boat tour, visit Greyfriars Chapel, accessible only via a small footbridge from the Stour. The Franciscan chapel was built in 1267.

6. Dive into Canterbury’s past at the Roman Museum

To delve deeper still into Canterbury’s past, stop at the Roman Museum on Butchery Lane. The entrance to this subterranean museum is situated near Canterbury High Street. Once inside, you can stroll around a reconstructed Roman marketplace, complete with replicated shops fronts and artifacts that paint a picture of daily life in Roman Britain.

The museum highlight is an almost intact Roman soldier’s helmet dating from Caesar’s invasion. Other prominent exhibits include a mosaic pavement that once adorned a Roman townhouse and a detailed exploration of the Roman town of Durovernum Cantiacorum, on which modern Canterbury is built.

Crypt ruins part of St Augustine's Abbey. PhotoFires/Shutterstock

7. Explore the ruins of St Augustine's Abbey

Just a short walk from the city center, you’ll discover the ruins of St Augustine’s Abbey. Founded in 597 AD by St Augustine, the site was once one of the country’s most important monasteries before it was destroyed during Henry VIII’s Dissolution of the Monasteries in the 16th century. Walk amongst the peaceful grounds to see the surviving arches and walls that outline the Abbey’s original structure, including the abbey church and cloister.

Detour: The oldest church in continuous use in the English-speaking world, St Martin’s dates back to the Roman period and is part of the Canterbury World Heritage Site and is a 15-minute walk from the abbey.

8. Climb the mound at Dane John Gardens

At Burgate, follow the city walls to find Dane John Gardens, which date back to the 1st century. Central to the gardens is a prominent mound, which visitors can climb for sweeping views back across the city to the cathedral. The mound was historically used as a Roman burial ground and later built up into a mound for a Norman castle. Today, it hosts memorials and sculptures, well-kept pathways, gardens and informational signs providing a backdrop into its history.

A traditional inn in Canterbury. Flystock/Shutterstock

9. Grab a pint at a traditional British pub

Pub culture in England is to be cherished and when visiting Canterbury, there are plenty of pubs to pop into for a pint. Foundry, a microbrewery and distillery, offers excellent craft beers and pub food in an industrial setting, while Parrot dates back to 1370 for a more medieval feel. The snug pub serves local ales and has an upstairs dining room. The Bridge Arms is an outstanding gastropub located just south of Canterbury in the village of Bridge.

Detour: If you’re craving a more well-rounded experience, head to the beloved farmers market, food hall and restaurant, The Goods Shed, on Station Rd West.

10. Go to Eastbridge Hospital (no emergency needed)

Eastbridge Hospital is not a true hospital but a historic charitable house that has offered hospitality and shelter to pilgrims and travelers since the 12th century. The building’s architecture, with its preserved medieval features, tells stories of the centuries of pilgrims who passed through its doors. Explore the Refectory, where pilgrims once gathered to share meals, and the Pilgrim’s Chapel, which remains a place of quiet reflection and prayer. The former dormitory, the Undercroft, now features displays that detail the site’s history and significance.

Detour: You can also visit the nearby Pilgrims Hospital of St Thomas.

Beaney House of Art & Knowledge. PjrTravel/Alamy

11. Visit the Beaney House of Art & Knowledge

Previously the Royal Museum & Art Gallery, the Beaney House of Art & Knowledge is Canterbury’s main library, museum and art gallery, and has been since 1899. The High Street museum’s mixed bag of exhibits includes ancient Egyptian relics, Anglo-Saxon glassware, and treasures from around the globe. The building also houses the city’s tourism office and schedules workshops, talks and interactive sessions.

Planning tip: Take a break and grab a refreshment at the museum’s Beaney’s cafe..

12. Take a detour to Sandwich

Only 35 minutes from Canterbury by bus, Sandwich was an important port (the harbor silted up in the 16th century) and England’s fourth city. These days, the place feels more like a living museum. At the waterfront, where the old toll bridge over the River Stour marks the entrance into town, several pubs make a pleasant spot for a drink. From the bridge, a walking trail follows the river east to Sandwich Marina.

Head up to St Peter’s St to St Peter’s Church, where you can climb the tower for rooftop views. Make your way past half-timbered houses to the Guildhall Museum, where the highlight is a copy of the Magna Carta, discovered in Sandwich’s archives in 2015.

This article was adapted from Lonely Planet’s Great Britain guidebook, published in July 2023.