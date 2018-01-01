Welcome to Hampshire
Top experiences in Hampshire
Hampshire activities
Downton Abbey, Oxford, and Highclere Castle from London
Meet your expert guide in London and set off by coach to the historic city of Oxford, approximately a 1.5-hour drive away. As you travel, your guide will keep you entertained with stories about this must-visit city, home to the world-famous Oxford University.The colleges that make up Oxford University represent the city’s architectural highlights, and you’ll explore these during a comprehensive walking tour. Wander through ornate chapels, lavish libraries and spacious halls.Before leaving the city, you’ll have free time to discover its endearing charms independently. Perhaps visit one of its famous ‘Old English’ inns for lunch (own expense) or maybe explore Oxford’s wealth of interesting streets and independent shops.In the early afternoon, hop back on board your luxury coach and head to the pretty village of Bampton in Oxfordshire, the setting for the exterior village scenes in the TV show 'Downton Abbey'. See Matthew Crawley's mother's house as well as the hospital from the second series. Learn about how the current villagers' homes are transformed into the Post Office and the pub for the TV show, and explore the Bampton Archive and local exhibitions to learn about the village history. After visiting Bamtpon, head south to Highclere Castle in Hampshire. Famous as the filming location for the hit TV series Downton Abbey, the stately castle dates to the Victorian era and is set in the middle of 1,000 acres (405 hectares) of stunning parkland.With your guide, tour this incredible castle and see rooms frequented by the likes of Lady Mary, Cousin Matthew, Lord Grantham and other characters in the popular Edwardian drama. Venture through the magnificent main hall, library and sitting rooms, and learn about the real-life family — the Carnarvons — who lived in the castle since the 17th century.After your walking tour of Highclere Castle, enjoy some free time to explore the beautiful grounds or relax with a hot drink and cake in the castle's tea rooms (own expense). Your full-day tour finishes back in London, where you’ll arrive in the early evening. Upgrade to include a signed copy of “Entertaining at The Real Downtown Abbey” book written by Lady Carnarvon.
Portsmouth Historic Dockyard: All Attraction Ticket
Portsmouth Historic Dockyard is a great day out for all! Offering a unique experience which spans 800 years of British Naval history and situated within a working Naval Base, the Historic Dockyard is the only place in the world to see the Royal Navy past, present and future - a must see for anyone visiting the South of England. Your All-Attraction Ticket includes entry to: HMS Victory: The world’s most celebrated warship has undergone her biggest change. A major reinterpretation of her visitor route through the ship enables visitors to follow in the footsteps of Nelson, its most famous Admiral. HMS Warrior 1860: The world’s first iron-hulled, armoured warship launched in 1860 and never fired a shot in anger, yet changed naval warfare forever. The Mary Rose: Watch this breath-taking 16th Century ship come alive in a way not seen in any other museum in the world. See the extraordinary collection of Tudor artefacts recovered from the sea after nearly 500 years. 36 hours: Jutland 1916, The Battle That Won The War: This brand new exhibition from The National Museum of the Royal Navy reveals the story behind the greatest naval battle in history. The National Museum of the Royal Navy Portsmouth: Britain’s only museum dedicated to the men and women of the Royal Navy, spanning several hundred years. Action Stations: Release your inner ninja on the new Ninja Force assault course. Measuring 20 metres by six metres, the course combines elements of Parkour, rock climbing and rope courses. It's suitable for anyone over six and visitors can have as many goes as they like. Boathouse 4: A great new family attraction within the Historic Dockyard, featuring hands-on children’s activities and a brand new indoor Mast & Rigging experience. Royal Navy Submarine Museum: Discover a world beneath the sea by walking on board HMS Alliance - it’s as if she is about to leave for sea. Take a peek through the working periscopes and see, hear and even smell how life was lived underwater Explosion Museum of Naval Firepower: Take the free waterbus over to this award-winning museum – home to a unique collection that includes torpedoes, modern missiles - and even a nuclear bomb HMS M.33: Discover the only surviving ship from the First World War’s Gallipoli campaign Harbour Tours: A sailor’s eye view of the Historic Dockyard, and the warships of the modern Royal Navy Waterbus: Enjoy a complimentary boat ride from Portsmouth Historic Dockyard to the Royal Navy Submarine Museum and Explosion Museum (subject to availability and on a first come, first served basis)
Emirates Spinnaker Tower Portsmouth Admission Ticket
Your journey starts on the ground floor with an animated film show. Explore the main stories and personalities that make Portsmouth the Great Waterfront City it is today.Then take a high speed lift to view deck one, 100 meters above sea level. Experience the stunning 350 panoramic view over the Solent and beyond. Explore over 1700 years of history and the secrets of the view with interactive touch screens, available in multiple languages.Venture across the amazing glass Sky Walk, high above the harbour - if you dare! Then take to the helm of our rib boat simulator and race your friends and family.Next head up to The Clouds Cafe, 105 meters above the Harbour, and relax with a coffee and cake whilst enjoying the breathtaking scenery (subject to availability). Finally climb to the highest open air viewing level and experience the refreshing sea breeze in your hair!Back on ground level, you have the option to purchase a souvenir photo and browse our souvenir and gift shop. Your ticket is valid all day (subject to opening hours) so you can return to the view decks at any time to enjoy the changing views. The Waterfront Café is ideally located, right on the water, to offer a range of hot & cold meals and snacks. Emirates Spinnaker Tower is located within Gunwharf Quays shopping outlet, offering great shopping and leisure before or after your visit.
Low-Cost Private One-Way Transfer From Southampton Airport to Southampton
Sit back and relax while your private driver leads you the way and assists you with your luggage. You will not have to worry about any details on how to get to your location in Southampton. Once arrived at the arrival terminal you will find your private driver awaiting you with a sign bearing your name on it. Once you made contact with your driver they will assist and direct you to the vehicle and make sure you arrive at your destination in Southampton city in comfort and safety. Enjoy the piece of mind knowing that everything is organised and enjoy the views while passing by the famous Bargate Monument or the iconic Southampton Guildhall. When you book, please make sure to provide your flight number and full address of your centrally located destination in Southampton. Your transfer will be confirmed instantaneously and you will be provided with a travel voucher to present to your private driver.
Southampton Cruise Port Arrival Shared Ride to Heathrow Airport or London Hotels
Save both time and money by pre-booking a Shared ride Arrival service from Southampton Cruise terminals direct to Heathrow Airport Terminals 2,3,4,5 Hotels or Central London Hotels in one of our fully air-conditioned and spacious Minivan or Minibus which holds between 8 to 14 travelers and the luggage. The Small group ensures a personal service. A representative will greet you at the Cruise terminals holding a customized sign with your name on it. This door-to-door service is available from 07.30AM on selected cruise arrival days, with the departure from the cruise terminal by no later than 8:15 AM. Please provide your Cruise ship name and your flight departure details and the full address of your Heathrow airport hotel or Central London Hotel. Your transfer will be confirmed instantaneously, and you will be provided with a travel voucher to present to the representative or driver.
Private Transfer: Southampton Cruise Port to Central London
You will be collected from any Southampton cruise terminal in a private vehicle. You will then be taken via Windsor Castle on your way to your Central London accommodation or Heathrow airport/Hotel and you will be assisted with picking up your pre-booked tickets. Your driver will arrange a meeting point so you can easily locate them after you have finished your Windsor Castle tour. You will then be dropped off at your final destination.When making a booking, you will need to provide your pickup time and hotel or accommodation address (suggested departure time from Southampton cruise terminal is at 8:00am) and the name of the cruise ship. Your transfer will be confirmed instantaneously. The prices are based on 1 to 2 adults traveling in a Sedan, 3 to 4 adults traveling in a minivan, 5 to 8 adults travelling in a van, and 9 to 14 adults travelling in a minibus.