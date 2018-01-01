Portsmouth Historic Dockyard: All Attraction Ticket

Portsmouth Historic Dockyard is a great day out for all! Offering a unique experience which spans 800 years of British Naval history and situated within a working Naval Base, the Historic Dockyard is the only place in the world to see the Royal Navy past, present and future - a must see for anyone visiting the South of England. Your All-Attraction Ticket includes entry to: HMS Victory: The world’s most celebrated warship has undergone her biggest change. A major reinterpretation of her visitor route through the ship enables visitors to follow in the footsteps of Nelson, its most famous Admiral. HMS Warrior 1860: The world’s first iron-hulled, armoured warship launched in 1860 and never fired a shot in anger, yet changed naval warfare forever. The Mary Rose: Watch this breath-taking 16th Century ship come alive in a way not seen in any other museum in the world. See the extraordinary collection of Tudor artefacts recovered from the sea after nearly 500 years. 36 hours: Jutland 1916, The Battle That Won The War: This brand new exhibition from The National Museum of the Royal Navy reveals the story behind the greatest naval battle in history. The National Museum of the Royal Navy Portsmouth: Britain’s only museum dedicated to the men and women of the Royal Navy, spanning several hundred years. Action Stations: Release your inner ninja on the new Ninja Force assault course. Measuring 20 metres by six metres, the course combines elements of Parkour, rock climbing and rope courses. It's suitable for anyone over six and visitors can have as many goes as they like. Boathouse 4: A great new family attraction within the Historic Dockyard, featuring hands-on children’s activities and a brand new indoor Mast & Rigging experience. Royal Navy Submarine Museum: Discover a world beneath the sea by walking on board HMS Alliance - it’s as if she is about to leave for sea. Take a peek through the working periscopes and see, hear and even smell how life was lived underwater Explosion Museum of Naval Firepower: Take the free waterbus over to this award-winning museum – home to a unique collection that includes torpedoes, modern missiles - and even a nuclear bomb HMS M.33: Discover the only surviving ship from the First World War’s Gallipoli campaign Harbour Tours: A sailor’s eye view of the Historic Dockyard, and the warships of the modern Royal Navy Waterbus: Enjoy a complimentary boat ride from Portsmouth Historic Dockyard to the Royal Navy Submarine Museum and Explosion Museum (subject to availability and on a first come, first served basis)