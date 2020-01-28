High on Devon’s must-see list, the captivating summer home of crime writer Agatha Christie sits beside the placid River Dart. Part-guided tours allow you…
South Devon
South Devon is holiday heaven. At its core sits Torquay, a breezy, family-friendly resort with bundles of beaches, unique attractions, stylish sleep spots and top-notch eateries. It's the place for boat trips and zoos, saucy postcards and fishing ports, palm trees and proms.
Outside the resort, the character changes. Paved esplanades give way to soaring cliffs, and amusement-backed beaches become untamed stretches of sand. In the neighbouring scenic South Hams, you’ll discover chic yachting havens, prime surf breaks, hip eco-hang-outs, and villages and historic homes straight out of an Agatha Christie murder mystery. There are also some absolutely superb places to eat and stay, and plenty of activities: kayak up a tranquil creek; catch crabs on a harbour wall; or go barefoot beachcombing on a huge sweep of sand. No matter if you go resort or rural, you’ll experience a cracking bit of coast either way.
Explore South Devon
- Greenway
High on Devon’s must-see list, the captivating summer home of crime writer Agatha Christie sits beside the placid River Dart. Part-guided tours allow you…
- SSharpham Wine & Cheese
Three miles south of Totnes off the A381, this renowned vineyard is chiefly known for its crisp, sparkling white wines, as well as its delicious cheeses…
- SStart Point Lighthouse
Sitting on one of England's most exposed peninsulas, the 815,000 candela beam of this bright-white lighthouse can be seen for 25 nautical miles. Tours (on…
- PPaignton Zoo
This innovative, 32-hectare zoo is by far and away Paignton's top draw. Spacious enclosures recreate habitats from savannah and wetland to tropical forest…
- CColeton Fishacre
For an evocative glimpse of jazz-age glamour, drop by the former home of the D'Oyly Carte family of theatre impresarios. Built in the 1920s, its faultless…
- OOverbeck’s
An Aladdin's cave of curios, Edwardian country house Overbeck’s crowns the cliffs at Salcombe's estuary mouth. It's set in 3 hectares of lush, subtropical…
- KKents Cavern
Expect stalactites to drip water on your head and temperatures to dip to 14°C in these atmospheric caves. Hour-long guided tours lead through a maze of…
- LLiving Coasts
Clinging to the cliffs beside Torquay Harbour, the open-plan Living Coasts aviary brings you close to exotic birds. The immense enclosure features a…
- BBabbacombe Model Village
There are 413 tiny buildings, inhabited by 13,160 even tinier people, on display at this Lilliputian attraction, the epitome of English eccentricity…
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout South Devon.
