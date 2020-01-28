South Devon is holiday heaven. At its core sits Torquay, a breezy, family-friendly resort with bundles of beaches, unique attractions, stylish sleep spots and top-notch eateries. It's the place for boat trips and zoos, saucy postcards and fishing ports, palm trees and proms.

Outside the resort, the character changes. Paved esplanades give way to soaring cliffs, and amusement-backed beaches become untamed stretches of sand. In the neighbouring scenic South Hams, you’ll discover chic yachting havens, prime surf breaks, hip eco-hang-outs, and villages and historic homes straight out of an Agatha Christie murder mystery. There are also some absolutely superb places to eat and stay, and plenty of activities: kayak up a tranquil creek; catch crabs on a harbour wall; or go barefoot beachcombing on a huge sweep of sand. No matter if you go resort or rural, you’ll experience a cracking bit of coast either way.