Fitzroy House is the former home of science fiction writer and founder of the Church of Scientology L. Ron Hubbard (and George Bernard Shaw before him). As well as containing various memorabilia concerning the former, the building is also of historical interest: its exterior hasn’t changed since the house was built in the late 1700s. Now a museum dedicated to Hubbard and his multitude of works, it spreads over four floors and can be visited for free by appointment.