Wellcome Collection

Focusing on the interface of art, science and medicine, this clever and resourceful museum is fascinating. The museum's heart is Sir Henry Wellcome's collection of medical curiosities (saws for amputation, forceps through the ages, sex aids and amulets etc) in the Medicine Man gallery, which illustrate the universal fascination with health and the body across civilisations. In the Being Human gallery, interactive displays and provocative artworks are designed to make you ponder the human body and new forms of medical knowledge.

Beyond the permanent galleries, there are absorbing temporary exhibitions, plus a great cafe and a fantastic shop. Don't miss the fabulous Reading Room and its wonderful paintings.