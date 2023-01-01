Grant Museum of Zoology

This fascinating and little-known museum contains 68,000 specimens from the animal kingdom, including many that are extinct or critically endangered. Items of particular interest include the very rare skeleton of a quagga (an extinct South African zebra), the bones of a dodo and a Tasmanian tiger (an extinct dog-like striped marsupial), plus a riveting collection of bisected animal heads. The Micrarium displays back-lit microscope slides framing over some 20,000 tiny objects, including the hair of a woolly mammoth.