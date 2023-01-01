Petrie Museum of Egyptian Archaeology

With some 80,000 artefacts, this is one of the most impressive collections of Egyptian and Sudanese archaeology in the world. The old-fashioned displays in glass cases and outdated presentation don’t really do much to highlight them, though. University College London runs free weekly public tours of this, the Grant Museum of Zoology and the UCL Art Museum.

The museum is named after Professor William Flinders Petrie (1853–1942), who uncovered many of the items during his excavations and donated them to the university in 1933.