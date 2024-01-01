Brunei Gallery

Part of the University of London's School of Oriental & African Studies (SOAS), this gallery features permanent displays and exhibitions of art from Africa, Asia and the Middle East. Head upstairs and you’ll find a tranquil, Japanese-inspired roof garden. If you visit on a weekday, there’s a good chance you’ll have the whole place to yourself.
