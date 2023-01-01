The Wiener Library was established by German Alfred Wiener in 1933 to document the rise of anti-Semitism in his home country, from which he had fled in the face of Nazi persecution. It's the world’s oldest institution dedicated to the study of the Holocaust. Now a public library and research institute, it contains over a million items relating to one of history’s darkest periods. Free one-hour public tours are held on Tuesdays at 1pm.

Four exhibitions are staged here per year. In order to view some of the Czech and Slovak torah rolls, many dating from the 19th century, you'll have to join the public tour.