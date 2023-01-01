St George’s Bloomsbury

One of a half-dozen designed by Nicholas Hawksmoor, this superbly restored church (1730) is distinguished by its classical portico of Corinthian capitals and a steeple (visible in William Hogarth's satirical painting Gin Lane) inspired by the Mausoleum of Halicarnassus (now Bodrum in Turkey). The statue atop the steeple is of King George I in Roman dress, while lions and unicorns scamper about its base. Guided tours of the church (£5) must be booked ahead.