Pollock’s Toy Museum

Aimed at adults as much as (older) kids, this museum is simultaneously creepy and mesmerising. You walk in through its shop, laden with excellent wooden toys and various games, and start your exploration by climbing up a rickety narrow staircase, where displays begin with mechanical toys, puppets and framed dolls from Latin America, Africa, India and Europe.

Further up is the museum’s collection of toy theatres, many made by Benjamin Pollock, the leading Victorian manufacturer of the popular sets, as well as tin toys, teddy bears, staring dolls in cotton nighties and a wonderfully rich collection of dolls’ houses from the mid-19th century.