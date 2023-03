Designed by John Nash in golden-hued Bath stone as an eye-catching monument for Regent Street, All Souls features a circular columned porch and a distinctive needle-like spire, reminiscent of an ancient Greek temple. It was bombed extensively during the Blitz and renovated in 1951.

The church was very unpopular when completed in 1824; a contemporary cartoon by George Cruikshank shows Nash rather painfully impaled on the spire through the bottom with the words 'Nashional Taste!!!' below it.