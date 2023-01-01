With six galleries over five floors, an excellent cafe and a shop brimming with prints and photography books, the Photographers’ Gallery is London's largest public gallery devoted to photography. It has awarded the prestigious Deutsche Börse Photography Foundation Prize, which is of major importance for contemporary photographers, annually since 1997. Admission is free after 5pm.

Past winners of the Deutsche Börse award have included Richard Billingham, Luc Delahaye, Andreas Gursky and Juergen Teller and, more recently, Richard Mosse and Trevor Paglen.