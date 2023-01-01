St George's Hanover Square

Built in 1724 as one of 50 churches projected by Queen Anne's Act of 1710, St George's has hosted more than a few society weddings over the years; among those married here were Lady Hamilton, Shelley, Disraeli, George Eliot and, in 1886, the 26th president of the USA, Theodore Roosevelt. It's also the church referred to in the song 'Get Me to the Church on Time' in the musical My Fair Lady.

Inside there's a reredos carved by Grinling Gibbons and an altarpiece of the Last Supper attributed to William Kent.