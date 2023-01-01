Housed for the most part in the basement of the Royal Institution of Great Britain, this low-key and neon-lit museum is a tranquil escape from the bustle of Mayfair at street level. The exhibits themselves commemorate the work of scientist Michael Faraday, the 'Father of Electricity', including his isolation of benzene, his ‘condenser’ to prove electricity is a force, and a glass ‘egg’ for electric experiments.

Faraday's recreated laboratory on the very spot where it once stood is fascinating; real live experiments are continued behind a glass partition just opposite.