At 19 hectares, Green Park is the smallest of the eight royal parks. It has huge plane and oak trees and undulating meadows, and it’s never as crowded as its neighbour, the more manicured St James’s Park. It was once a duelling ground and, like Hyde Park, served as a vegetable garden during WWII.

It famously has no flower beds as they were banned by Queen Catherine of Braganza after she learned her philandering husband Charles II had been picking posies for his mistresses. Or so the story goes…