Queen’s Chapel

This small chapel (1625) is where royals such as Princess Diana and the Queen Mother have lain in their coffins in the days before their funerals. The church was originally built by Inigo Jones in the Palladian style for the French wife of Charles I and was the first post-Reformation Roman Catholic church erected in England.

The simple interior, illuminated by light streaming through the large windows above the altar, has exquisite 17th-century fittings. It was once part of St James’s Palace but was separated after a fire.