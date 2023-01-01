Five ground-floor rooms of Clarence House, the official residence of Charles, the Prince of Wales and his consort, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, are open to the public on 45-minute guided tours for one month in summer. The highlight is the late Queen Mother’s small art collection, including one painting by playwright Noël Coward and others by WS Sickert and Sir James Gunn. The house was originally designed by John Nash in the early 19th century but has been modified a lot since.