Queen Victoria Memorial

Not many public buildings of note were built during the first 15 years of the 20th century, apart from the Admiralty Arch (1910) in the Edwardian baroque style of Aston Webb (1849–1930), who also designed the Queen's Gardens surrounding this 1911 monument opposite Buckingham Palace and worked on the front facade of the palace itself. The sculpture of Queen Victoria gazing eastward was done by Sir Thomas Brock. At the top of the central pylon stands a gilded bronze image of Winged Victory.