The Royal Mews is a working stable housing the Royal Family's immaculately groomed horses, along with plush vehicles used for transport. The Queen is known for her passion for horses, and she names every steed that resides at the mews. Highlights include the enormous and opulent Gold State Coach of 1762 that's used for coronations, the 2014 Diamond Jubilee State Coach (the newest in the fleet) and the stunning 1820s stables where you might spot some of the Windsor Greys or Cleveland Bays.