It's said that a true Cockney is born within earshot of the Bow bells, and they ring out from the delicate steeple at St Mary-le-Bow, designed by Christopher Wren. Completed in 1673, the church was badly damaged during WWII and wasn't reconsecrated until 1964 when the beautiful stained-glass windows were added. You can grab a cuppa at Café Below in the crypt.