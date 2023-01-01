St Lawrence Jewry

The Corporation of London’s official church was built by Christopher Wren in 1677, but almost completely destroyed during WWII bombing. Its immaculate alabaster walls and gilt trimmings do its restorers proud. Free piano recitals are held each Monday at 1pm; organ recitals are at the same time on Tuesday.

The first part of the church's name refers to a 3rd-century Christian martyr executed on a sizzling gridiron (see a copy of same atop the church spire). The second part tells us that this was once part of the Jewish quarter – the centre being Old Jewry, the street to the southeast. The Jews were expelled from England by Edward I in 1290 and were not permitted to return until the late 17th century.