A Christoper Wren reconstruction, the church of St Mary Aldermary (1682) is unusual for the architect: it was built in Gothic style, and it's the only surviving church in the City of London of this type. Be prepared to spend some time gawping at the ceiling of the columned nave, covered in gleaming white plaster fan vaulting that's offset by the polished wood pews and medieval-style blood-red floor tiles. Host Cafe livens up the scene from its espresso bar in the apse.