William Morris Gallery

Fans of Victoriana and the Arts and Crafts Movement should make time for this sensational little gallery. The beautiful Georgian mansion, located in Walthamstow in northeast London, was the family home of William Morris (1834–96), founder of interior-design company Morris & Co, famous far and wide for its patterned wallpaper. The gallery gives pride of place to his wide-ranging artistic endeavours, and includes a workshop explaining his production processes and an evocative re-creation of his shop.

The museum also covers Morris' activism and writing (for which he was more famous than his designs during his lifetime), providing a fully rounded portrait of the man. He was appalled by the consequences of industrialisation – on manufacturing processes, quality, people's living conditions and the environment – and he became a socialist in the 1880s, campaigning tirelessly against capitalism.

The gallery's shop sells beautiful, Morris-inspired design objects and the Tea Room in the glasshouse is the perfect place for a break or a light lunch. Children will love the interactive displays, as well as the play area in the lovely park at the back.

To get here from the Tube station, turn right and then take the first left into Hoe St. Continue on for 600m and then turn left into Gaywood Rd. The gallery is across the road, at the end of the street.