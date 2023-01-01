Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

This state-of-the-art 62,300-seat stadium in Tottenham, with a retractable pitch that hosts both 'real’ and American football games, opened in April 2019 replacing the White Hart Lane ground (in place since 1899) and costing upwards of £850 million to build. Even if you're not a Spurs supporter or even a fan of either game, you may want to visit what could be called the Eighth Wonder of the World.

Tottenham Experience guided tours lasting 90 minutes depart every half-hour and are led by young and very enthusiastic supporters who bring life to the back story of both stadium and club. It starts in the very well-stocked shop (of course) and leads to the West Atrium on level 9, with its time capsule (to be opened in 2068) and 69m LED screen. Then it’s up to the Stratus West lounge for stunning views of the pitch, stands and four mammoth TV screens. The exclusive Loge on level 4 where VIPs watch the matches is next and then comes the famous tunnel with the exhortation 'Come on You Spurs’ leading to the home dugout. You’ll also get to see the various changing rooms, with the home one especially luxurious and the NFL locker room containing giant-sized fixtures and fittings. The tour also includes visits to the press box and conference rooms. New features will include a high-tech museum of club artefacts and history and an adrenalin-raising Skywalk some 50m above the South Stand and just below the club’s celebrated statue of its mascot, the Cockerel.