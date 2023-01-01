Claiming 520 acres of natural tranquillity just 15 minutes on the Tube from central London, Walthamstow Wetlands are pleasantly incongruous. The numerous reservoirs, with wooded islands, are home to a huge diversity of wildlife, particularly birds – the heronry is one of the UK’s top five breeding grounds.

Industrial heritage is displayed in the form of the converted Engine House (1894), where you’ll find an excellent cafe, and the Grade II–listed Coppermill, with its Italianate tower. The visitor centre here is open 9.30am to 4pm.