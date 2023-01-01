Tailor of Gloucester Museum & Shop

Tucked into a narrow lane opposite the cathedral, this cutesy museum pays homage to Beatrix Potter and her magical Tailor of Gloucester storybook. Potter found inspiration while visiting a nearby cousin in 1894, and her tale of waistcoat-sewing mice unfolded in this very house, then home to a real-life tailor. The tiny upstairs room is cluttered with displays, plush bunnies, ducks and mice, and masses of memorabilia, while downstairs is largely given over to a shop selling Potter-related paraphernalia.