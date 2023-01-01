Corinium Museum

Most of this wonderful modern museum is, of course, dedicated to Cirencester’s Roman past; reconstructed rooms, videos and interactive displays bring the era to life. Among the highlights are some beautiful floor mosaics, unearthed locally and including a 4th-century mosaic depicting the mythical lyre-player Orpheus charming animals, and the 2nd-century ‘Jupiter column’, a carved capital depicting Bacchus and his drunken mates. There’s also an excellent Anglo-Saxon section, plus exhibits on medieval Cirencester and its prosperous wool trade.

Kids can dress up as Roman citizens and medieval monks.