St John the Baptist’s Church

One of England's largest parish churches, the cathedral-like St John's boasts an outstanding Perpendicular Gothic tower with flying buttresses (c 1400), plus a majestic three-storey south porch, built as an office in the late 15th century but subsequently used as Cirencester’s town hall. Soaring arches, magnificent fan vaulting and a Tudor nave adorn the light-filled interior, where a wall safe holds the Boleyn Cup, made for Anne Boleyn in 1535.

On some Wednesdays and summer Saturdays, it’s possible to climb the tower (adult/child £3/1.50).