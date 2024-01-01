Amphitheatre

The Cotswolds

Very little now remains of Corinium (Roman Cirencester), but you can still admire the (very) grassed-over contours of one of the largest amphitheatres in the country, beside Bristol Rd on the western side of town. Dating back to the early 2nd century AD, it held space for 8000 spectators. Access is via Cotswold Ave.

