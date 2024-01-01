Very little now remains of Corinium (Roman Cirencester), but you can still admire the (very) grassed-over contours of one of the largest amphitheatres in the country, beside Bristol Rd on the western side of town. Dating back to the early 2nd century AD, it held space for 8000 spectators. Access is via Cotswold Ave.
Amphitheatre
The Cotswolds
Contact
Address
Get In Touch
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
28.27 MILES
Welcome to one of Northern Europe's most significant Roman sites. Today more than a million visitors a year come to see its historic finds, atmospheric…
27.7 MILES
One of the greatest stately homes in Britain, and a Unesco World Heritage Site, Blenheim Palace is a monumental baroque fantasy, designed by Sir John…
16 MILES
Gloucester’s spectacular cathedral is among the first and finest examples of the English Perpendicular Gothic style. Benedictine monks built a Norman…
20.11 MILES
With a diameter of 348m, Avebury is the largest stone circle in the world. It's also one of the oldest, dating from 2500 to 2200 BC. Today, more than 30…
28.17 MILES
For a glimpse into the splendour and razzle-dazzle of Georgian life, head for the beautifully restored house at No 1 Royal Crescent, given to the city by…
6.74 MILES
Bibury's most famous attraction, this ravishing row of rustic cottages – as seen in movies like Stardust – was originally a 14th-century wool store,…
0.44 MILES
Most of this wonderful modern museum is, of course, dedicated to Cirencester’s Roman past; reconstructed rooms, videos and interactive displays bring the…
International Centre for Birds of Prey
24.1 MILES
Watch raptors swoop and dive at this large, long-standing countryside complex, 2 miles southwest of Newent (follow signs). There are three flyings per day…
Nearby The Cotswolds attractions
0.4 MILES
At this very central converted Victorian brewery, you can pop in to over a dozen craft studios and observe jewellers, sculptors, glass-blowers and so on…
0.44 MILES
Most of this wonderful modern museum is, of course, dedicated to Cirencester’s Roman past; reconstructed rooms, videos and interactive displays bring the…
3. St John the Baptist’s Church
0.47 MILES
One of England's largest parish churches, the cathedral-like St John's boasts an outstanding Perpendicular Gothic tower with flying buttresses (c 1400),…
0.51 MILES
Unusually for a stately home, the mansion of the Earl of Bathurst sits right on the western edge of town, hidden by what’s said to be Britain’s tallest…
6.72 MILES
Cloth produced at nearby Arlington Row was sent for de-greasing at this 17th-century mill, beside the trout farm on the west bank of the river. Now a…
6.74 MILES
Bibury's most famous attraction, this ravishing row of rustic cottages – as seen in movies like Stardust – was originally a 14th-century wool store,…
6.74 MILES
At this long-standing trout farm, where the B4425 crosses the River Coln, visitors can wander the grounds and, between 10am and 5pm from April to…
8. Church of St Mary the Virgin
6.86 MILES
Bibury’s Saxon-built church has been much altered since its original construction, but many 8th-century features are still visible among the 12th-, 13th-…