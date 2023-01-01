Bibury's most famous attraction, this ravishing row of rustic cottages – as seen in movies like Stardust – was originally a 14th-century wool store, before being converted into workers’ lodgings. They overlook Rack Isle, a low-lying, marshy area once used to dry cloth and graze cattle, and now a wildlife refuge. Coach parties galore arrive to admire the cottages, and stroll the flower-lined lane alongside. If you’d like to see a photo, look at the inside front cover of a UK passport.

The cottage at 9 Arlington Row can be rented via the National Trust (£952 per week in summer; www.nationaltrust.org.uk).