Chedworth Roman Villa

This large and luxurious Roman villa was rediscovered by a gamekeeper in 1864. Though the earliest section dates to around AD 175, it was at its most magnificent around AD 362, equipped with two sets of bathhouses, a water shrine and a dining room with underfloor heating. A fine modern gallery preserves several exquisite mosaics, though yet more, unearthed recently, had to be re-buried due to lack of resources.

It's at the far end of a dead-end rural road, 4.5 miles west of Northleach and signposted from the A429.