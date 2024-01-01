Cotswolds Discovery Centre

Housed in Northleach’s Old Prison, at the northwest end of town, the official visitor centre for the Cotswolds Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB) holds displays on regional history, ecology, traditions and attractions. There’s also a cosy cafe and a collection of agricultural wagons in the rear courtyard.
