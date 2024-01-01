Founded in 1853, on the site of the town’s original spa, Cheltenham Ladies’ College is one of Britain’s most prestigious independent girls’ schools. It’s housed in an eclectic Gothic-style building topped by a domed observatory. Former pupils include ‘op artist’ Bridget Riley, designer Katharine Hamnett, and politician Amber Rudd.
