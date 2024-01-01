Cheltenham Ladies’ College

Oxford & the Cotswolds

Founded in 1853, on the site of the town’s original spa, Cheltenham Ladies’ College is one of Britain’s most prestigious independent girls’ schools. It’s housed in an eclectic Gothic-style building topped by a domed observatory. Former pupils include ‘op artist’ Bridget Riley, designer Katharine Hamnett, and politician Amber Rudd.

  • Hereford Cathedral

    Hereford Cathedral

    29.2 MILES

    After Welsh marauders torched the original Saxon cathedral, the Norman rulers of Hereford erected a larger, grander cathedral on the same site. The…

  • Morgan Motor Company

    Morgan Motor Company

    18.48 MILES

    Morgan has been handcrafting elegant sports cars since 1909. You can see the mechanics at work on two-hour guided tours of the unassuming shedlike…

  • Gloucester Gloucestershire UK 1st JULY 2019 Iconic and historic Gloucester Cathedral with tourists ; Shutterstock ID 1443426806; your: Bridget Brown; gl: 65050; netsuite: Online Editorial; full: POI Image Update

    Gloucester Cathedral

    7.39 MILES

    Gloucester’s spectacular cathedral is among the first and finest examples of the English Perpendicular Gothic style. Benedictine monks built a Norman…

  • Tintern Abbey, Wales

    Tintern Abbey

    29.08 MILES

    The haunting riverside ruins of this sprawling monastic complex have inspired poets and artists through the centuries, most notably William Wordsworth,…

  • New Place garden, Stratford-upon-Avon, Warwickshire, England; Shutterstock ID 138746273; Your name (First / Last): Emma Sparks; GL account no.: 65050; Netsuite department name: Online Editorial; Full Product or Project name including edition: Best in Europe POI updates

    Shakespeare's New Place

    25.78 MILES

    When Shakespeare retired, he swapped the bright lights of London for a comfortable town house at New Place, where he died of unknown causes in April 1616…

  • The Stratford shakespeares birthplace in England; Shutterstock ID 52158487; Your name (First / Last): Emma Sparks; GL account no.: 65050; Netsuite department name: Online Editorial; Full Product or Project name including edition: Best in Europe POI updates

    Shakespeare's Birthplace

    25.92 MILES

    Start your Shakespeare quest at the house where the renowned playwright was born in 1564 and spent his childhood days. John Shakespeare owned the house…

  • Arlington Row

    Arlington Row

    14.28 MILES

    Bibury's most famous attraction, this ravishing row of rustic cottages – as seen in movies like Stardust – was originally a 14th-century wool store,…

  • Corinium Museum

    Corinium Museum

    13.34 MILES

    Most of this wonderful modern museum is, of course, dedicated to Cirencester’s Roman past; reconstructed rooms, videos and interactive displays bring the…

Nearby Oxford & the Cotswolds attractions

1. Montpellier

0.16 MILES

As well as plenty of handsome architecture, the village-y Montpellier district hosts a lively assortment of bars, restaurants, hotels, independent shops…

2. The Promenade

0.26 MILES

Famed as one of the most beautiful streets in England, this broad, tree-lined boulevard leads down from the high street to Montpellier, and is flanked by…

4. Cheltenham Minster

0.32 MILES

Cheltenham’s only surviving medieval building, dating from the middle of the 11th century, was awarded minster status in 2013, and is particularly worth a…

5. Holst Birthplace Museum

0.63 MILES

Composer Gustav Holst was born in Cheltenham in 1874, and the rooms of his childhood home are laid out in typical period fashion. Spread across four…

6. Pittville Pump Room

1.15 MILES

The Pittville Pump Room is Cheltenham’s finest Regency building. Modelled on an ancient Athenian temple, it was built in 1830 as the centrepiece of a…

7. Belas Knap Long Barrow

5.14 MILES

Dating from around 3000 BC, Belas Knap is one of the country’s best-preserved neolithic burial chambers, complete with ‘false’ portal leading nowhere. The…

8. St Peter’s Church

6.14 MILES

Winchcombe’s much-restored, 15th-century Perpendicular St Peter’s church is worth a visit for its majestic tower, arcaded interior and the series of…