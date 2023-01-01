The Pittville Pump Room is Cheltenham’s finest Regency building. Modelled on an ancient Athenian temple, it was built in 1830 as the centrepiece of a large new residential quarter a mile north of the town centre. Admire its beautiful columned exterior, then wander into the main auditorium, where, if the pump is currently operating, you can sample the pungent spa waters from the ornate fountain. The lovely surrounding ornamental park is home to a lake, lawns and an aviary.

There’s also an excellent kids’ playground, complete with zip lines and a pirate ship. The Pump Room often closes for private events, so check ahead.