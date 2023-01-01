The Promenade

Famed as one of the most beautiful streets in England, this broad, tree-lined boulevard leads down from the high street to Montpellier, and is flanked by imposing period buildings that are now filled with fancy shops. The striking Municipal Offices, behind the flower-filled Long Gardens on its western side, were built in 1825 as private residences. A statue in front commemorates Cheltenham-born explorer Edward Wilson (1872–1912), who perished on Captain Scott’s ill-fated second expedition to the Antarctic.